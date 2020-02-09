

News at a Glance



Supreme Court upholds ex-Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s 12 year jail term Oak TV - Supreme Court upholds ex-Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s 12 year jail term Supreme Court upholds ex-Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s 12 year jail term The Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the conviction and 12-year prison sentence that was handed to the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



