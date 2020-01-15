Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court used her eagle eyes to give me justice – Uzodinma
News photo Vanguard News  - Senator Hope Uzodinma, has quashed canard making rounds that he was not supposed to be declared winner of March 9, 2019, Imo gubernatorial election, saying that the apex court used her eagle eyes to give him justice.

