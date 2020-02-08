

News at a Glance



Supreme court has another opportunity to redeem its image -Ihedioha’s lawyer: Nigerian Eye - Kanu Agabi, counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo state, says his client’s application has given the supreme court a unique opportunity to uphold the credibility of the judiciary.Agabi’s position was contained in a written address that ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



