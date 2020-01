News at a Glance



Supreme court judgement meant to cause trouble in Imo State, Igbo land ⁠— IGA Vanguard News - By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi The Imo General Assembly, IGA, Friday, alleged that the Supreme Court judgement that unseated Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State was meant to set brothers against each ...



News Credibility Score: 95%