

News at a Glance



#SupremeCourt: Uzodinma’s catapult to first place shocking ― PDP Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online #SupremeCourt: Uzodinma’s catapult to first place shocking ― PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as yet another sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order, the Supreme Court’s catapult of Senator Hope Uzodinma of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



