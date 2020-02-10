

News at a Glance



Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Walmart in Forrest city, Arkansas Linda Ikeji Blog - At least two Forrest City police officers were shot and a suspect was killed inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas. Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were shot when they responded to complaints that a man was threatening people.



News Credibility Score: 95%



