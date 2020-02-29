Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Suspected Coronavirus Patient In Oyo Tests Negative
Information Nigeria
- A suspected case of coronavirus in the Oyo state have tested negative, according to the state government. The patient tested negative to coronavirus and Lassa fever.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
PM News:
The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has called for the establishment of a modern on-testing laboratory for any outbreak of infectious diseases like Coronavirus in Kwara.
My Celebrity & I:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed that all the 31 suspected cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria...
Champion Newspapers:
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.
Naija News:
Earlier today Nigeria recorded the first confirmed case of Coronavirus virus. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.
Maritime First Newspaper:
…South Korea coronavirus infections top 2000 case …As Hong Kong Quarantines Pet dog suspected of having coronavirus The Minister of Health may have finally been blessed with an opportunity to prove his orchestrated preparedness to Coronavirus invasion, ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The first case of coronavirus has also been confirmed in Northern Ireland.The adult patient had been in Italy and travelled north from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride said.The positive result has been sent ...
Tori News:
A Nigerian university professor has claimed he has found the cure for the rampaging coronavirus and lassa fever.
