Suspected Herdsmen Takeover Ekiti Community, Hoist Flag
News photo News Break  - Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly taken over Orin-Ekiti in IdoOsi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, covering about 8kilometres.

6 hours ago
The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been accused of being influenced by his 2023 presidential or vice presidential to keep quiet and watch herdsmen attack a community in the state.
Group accuses Gov Fayemi of allowing herdsmen to kill Ekiti people over presidential ambition Ripples Nigeria:
Governor Kayode Fayemi has been accused of choosing to keep quiet and watch herdsmen attack a community in Ekiti State because of his ambition to be either president, or vice president in 2023.


