Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Suspected Ritualists Arrested Over Ibadan Killings
News photo News Break  - The Oyo State Police Command has arrested some suspected ritualists for the killings in the Akinyele area of the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Suspected Ritualist Responsible For Serial Killings In Ibadan Arrested KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Oyo State Police Command has arrested the suspected ritualist believed to be responsible for the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area(LGA) Ibadan, Oyo State. The suspect is believed to be responsible for the killings of # ...
Ritualists arrested over Ibadan killings Ladun Liadi Blog:
Some suspected ritualists have been arrested by the police for the serial killings in Akinyele area of Ibadan, The Nation has learnt.The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, disclosed this while addressing a town hall ...
Ritualists Arrested Over Ibadan Killings Mojidelano:
Oyo state police command have arrested some suspected ritualists over the recent serial killings in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state.


   More Picks
1 Kanye West Withdraws Support For Trump, To Contest For President Under Own Party, ‘Birthday Party’ - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
2 VP Osinbajo speaks on alleged N4 billion fraud with Magu, denies report - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 COVID-19: No basis for legal actions against China – Embassy - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Facebook bans Trump’s former campaign consultant, Roger Stone from Instagram - Page One, 2 hours ago
5 Witness in Trump’s impeachment retires from military amid pressure - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
9 Coronavirus Cases In US Exceeds Three Million - Silverbird TV, 4 hours ago
10 Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info