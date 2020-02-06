Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected ‘Yahoo Kingpin’, Nwanta Anayoeze arrested by EFCC, Mansion and Filling Station seized (Photos)
Luci Post  - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested a suspected internet fraud kingpin, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna (a.k.a Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha). The suspect was arrested in his residence...

