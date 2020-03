News at a Glance



Suspected fulani herdsmen kidnap man after forcing his wife to cook rice for them in Delta State (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A male resident of Okpanam community of Delta State has been kidnapped by some suspected Fulani herdsmen. Residents of the community disclosed that the recent abduction was the second attack in the Delta community in the last few days.



News Credibility Score: 95%