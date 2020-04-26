Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected killer of Funke Olakunrin tests positive for COVID-19
News photo First Reports  - One of the suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin – daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, National Leader of Afenifere – has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, announced this in a series of tweets on Sunday. He ...

5 hours ago
1 Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s most influential Chief of Staff - Nigerian Pilot, 3 hours ago
2 Imo confirms first case of COVID-19 - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Jump to 1,550 - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Stay at home if you Love yourself – Pastor Adeboye - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
5 Etinosa Idemudia Tired Of Being Single – Advertises Herself For Love; Claims She’s Not Toxic - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Yemen’s southern council captures all key state institutions in Aden - NNN, 4 hours ago
7 Police arrest suspected killers of Kaduna seminarian - TV360 Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Father, son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
9 President Buhari To Effect Nigerian Governors’ Lockdown Decision Monday – Nigerian Governors Forum - Mojidelano, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: I will not totally lockdown Ebonyi – Gov. Umahi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
