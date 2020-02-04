Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected ritualists arrested with human skulls in Osun (graphic photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Men of the Osun State Police Command have arrested two suspected ritualists, Adesina Adeniyi 42, and Oluwole Olapade, 58.

4 hours ago
1 Akeredolu in Aso Rock, invites Buhari to commission N5bn flyover in Ondo - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
2 Update: Photos of the 17-year-old Housewife who Stabbed her Husband to Seath in his Sleep - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Ex-convict arrested in Anambra for armed robbery six months after release from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Abacha Loot: US, Jersey, repatriate N112 billion laundered by Kebbi Gov, Bagudu - Desert Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Corps Members Commend FG On New Allowance - The Pointer, 2 hours ago
6 US optimistic on lifting Nigeria visa ban, says Pompeo - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 OkadaBan: Riders, traders threaten NO SECOND TERM for Sanwo Olu - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Governor Makinde, PDP Leaders Extol Oyinlola’s Virtue At 69 - Inside Oyo, 2 hours ago
9 Lesotho first lady charged with ‘murder’ over killing of PM’s ex-wife - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Siblings allegedly 'sell' mentally challenged sister's baby for N350k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
