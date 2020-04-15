

News at a Glance



Suspected robbers beg for mercy as they're tortured after they were allegedly caught robbing in Ikotun (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A group of suspected teenage robbers cried for mercy as they were tortured after they were allegedly caught robbing in Ikotun, Lagos. Residents of Igando and Ikotun in Lagos State fearfully kept vigil on Monday night, April 13, as robbers reportedly ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



