Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


'Suspended' Tizeti CEO Kendall Ananyi denies sexual harassment allegations
Pulse Nigeria  - Ananyi says he never sexually harassed his accuser, but she insists he did, and there are other victims.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 “The kind of customer I’m happy to lose” – says Jeff Bezos in response to angry customer who’s against his support for BLM - Ife Knows, 1 hour ago
2 Candidates can print result notification now – JAMB - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 ‘Ikpeazu is stable, in high spirit’ - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
4 We approved Buhari’s $5.5b loan request to save 20m jobs – Lawan - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
5 Lagos Govt eases lockdown on event centres - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Odion Ighalo Reveals What He Will Do If He Is Racially Abused - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
7 Lagos eases lockdown on event centres - Velox News, 2 hours ago
8 Bush, Romney won’t support Trump for second term - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 BREAKING – Edo Governorship: Plot To Disqualify Obaseki Thickens - Salone, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19: I advised Buhari to reopen worship centers – Gov. Lalong - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info