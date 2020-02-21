

Sylva disowns protest at Justice Odili’s residence, fingers Gov Wike Ripples - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday denied having any hand in the protests that took place at the Port Harcourt and Abuja residences of former Governor Peter Odilli and his wife, Justice Mary Odilli. Rivers State ...



