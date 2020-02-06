

News at a Glance



TAPAN Demands Immediate Resignation of INEC Chairman over Non-payment of Ad-hoc Staff This Day - •We have paid, INEC Insists By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The Taxpayers Association of Nigeria (TAPAN) has called for the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, over alleged ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



