TBoss weeps as she places a curse on Instagram troll who left a comment saying her child is ugly (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - TBoss this afternoon went live on Instagram to lay curses on a troll who referred to her child as Ugly. Recall that the ex-BBNaija housemate revealed the face of her daughter for the first time on Valentine's day, six months after she welcomed her.



