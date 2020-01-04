Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TETFUND: CSOs dismiss calls for Bogoro’s investigation
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online TETFUND: CSOs dismiss calls for Bogoro’s investigation No fewer than 21 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have dismissed calls for the investigation of Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFUND), Professor ...

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Death of Iranian General: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide - The Nigerian, 50 mins ago
2 What Buhari Must Do To End Wanton Killings In Nigeria: PDP - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Ayade bars commissioners from ‘unauthorised’ media appearance - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
4 WORLD WAR 3!!! See Photos Of The 3000 US Soldiers Deployed To Iran After Soleimani’s Death - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
5 Prophet TB Joshua releases 2020 prophecy - Today, 3 hours ago
6 Police arrest officers who assaulted bus passenger over iPhone - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 2020: Real reasons Igbo should not be talking of presidency now – Sen. Abaribe - See Naija, 3 hours ago
8 Nigeria Police reacts to video of its men beating man with gun in Enugu - See Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Soleimani’s killing: European Union invites Iran - See Naija, 3 hours ago
10 Fulani Cattle Herders Association Sue Oyo Government Over Anti Open Grazing Law - The Trent, 3 hours ago
