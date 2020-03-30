

News at a Glance



THANK YOU SIR!!! Mike Adenuga Foundation, donates ₦1.5 billion to fight Coronavirus Naija Loaded - The Mike Adenuga Foundation (MAF), established by business mogul, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., has donated the sum of N1.5 billion to government to support Nigeria’s fight against the global Coronavirus...



News Credibility Score: 81%



