U.S places Nigeria on Watch List as one of 7 countries with religious intolerance, extremism - Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja - Ripples,
2 hours ago
PAKISTAN: University professor sentenced to death for blasphemy - Ripples,
2 hours ago
Zamfara commissioner resigns over ‘Matawalle’s high-handedness’ - Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
Zamfara commissioner resigns 2 weeks after inauguration - News Diary Online,
2 hours ago
Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu - Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
Umahi sets up committee to probe LG boss, Assembly member clash - The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
US crisis: President Trump reacts angrily as Billy Graham’s Christian publication calls for his removal - Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
Yorubaland in danger – Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo raises alarm - Champion Newspapers,
3 hours ago
Buhari want to dominate us, Yorubaland is in serious danger - Afenifere explodes - The Giant,
3 hours ago