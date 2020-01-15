

News at a Glance



#TRENDING: Despite Public Outrage, Defiant Aisha Buhari Shares Video Of Daughter In Presidential Jet Infotrust News - Days after Nigerians widely criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the use of a presidential jet by his daughter, Hanan Buhari, for a private activity in Bauchi, the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari has shared a video of her daughter waving ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



