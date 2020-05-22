

News at a Glance



TRIBUTE: Ibrahim-Imam, APC’s Cornerstone, Says Akande Western Post News - The former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has described former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, as the party’s cornerstone hitherto overlooked in appointments.



News Credibility Score: 21%



