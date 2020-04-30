

News at a Glance



TV anchor caught with half-n.a.k.e.d woman during live broadcast - and it's not his girlfriend Gist Punch - The Spanish TV host, Alfonso Merlos has been accused of cheating after a half-n.a.k.e.d woman walked into shot during one of his at-home news broadcasts – a woman who was not his girlfriend.Merlos, 41, was presenting a report on the Estado de Alarma ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



