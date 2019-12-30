Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Tacha Ends Her Managerial Relationship With Teebillz. He Reacts
Made 4 Naija  - Popular Instagram slay queen turned BBNaija star, Simply Tacha has officially ended her 3-month managerial relationship with teebillz, Tiwa Savage’s [...]

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Information Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took time out on Sunday to appreciate all the musicians who...
YNaija:
BBNaija star Tacha Akide has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz. She announced this in a statement ...
Legit 9ja:
Ex BBNaija house mate Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha has announced the termination of her contract with Tiwa Savage’s ex husband’s (TeeBillz) management team – Billz Vizion. Tacha was offered the deal during her time in the big brother and on her exit; ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Reality TV star, Tacha has officially announced the end of her management deal with Billz Vizion. Billz Vision is owned by Teebillz, the former husband and manager of singer, Tiwa Savage. Tacha and Teebillz signed the management contract as ...
Gist Lovers:
BBNaija star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz. She announced this in a statement shared on her Instagram page some hours ago. Recall that shortly after [...]
Niyi Daram:
BBNaija star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz. She announced this in a statement shared on her Instagram page some hours ago.


   More Picks
1 Razak Olokoba speaks on December 31 deadline for payment minimum wage - TVC News, 2 hours ago
2 2020 is the time to work for a better future. - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
4 How coming to Lagos made me broke to the point of begging – Frodd - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Mariah Carey makes history, becomes first artist with No. 1 hit songs in four separate decades - Davina Diaries, 2 hours ago
6 MI Abaga Defends Wizkid Against Akon, Samklef and Fans of Vector Deal With Him - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
7 Carlos Ghosn, Nissan’s ex-head, flees Japan to Lebanon - Core TV News, 2 hours ago
8 Samoa and Kiribati to be the first to Welcome 2020 - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 China investigates respiratory illness outbreak sickening 27 people - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Ray J and Princess Love welcome second child - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info