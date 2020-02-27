

News at a Glance



Tacha Reunites With BBNaija Stars; Receives Advice From Ramsey Noah (Video) Information Nigeria - Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha reunited with her co-reality stars at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Nominees party on Thursday. The controversial reality TV star slayed a black gown that put her cleavage on display.



News Credibility Score: 61%



