

News at a Glance



Tacha Reveals The Church She Attends (Video) Naija Diary - BBnaija 2019 housemate, Tacha has in a Question and Answer activity on her YouTube channel revealed the Church she attends. The reality star was asked where she worships is it a Mosque or Church. In response, she revealed she goes to Church and attends ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



