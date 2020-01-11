

News at a Glance



Taiwan re-elects female president for 2nd term with record breaking 8.2m votes The Breaking Times - Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has secured a second term after sweeping to victory in an election dominated by the island’s relationship with China. Ms Tsai secured just over 57% of the ballot – a record 8.2m votes – well ahead of her rival Han Kuo-yu.



News Credibility Score: 41%



