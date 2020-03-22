Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Take warm water, hot soups – Nigerian pharmacists list preventive measures against coronavirus
Nigerian Eye  - Nigerian pharmacists on Sunday released measures they said could prevent the deadly coronavirus.The global pandemic has caused nearly 15,000 fatalities and affected over 300,000 peopleIn an advisory on Sunday, the Association of Community Pharmacists ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari calls for total lockdown in Nigeria – Daily Trust - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
2 Gov Oyetola says winning war against Coronavirus, collective responsibility - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
3 Woman gives birth along the road, this morning, in Egbeda, Lagos State(Video) - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
4 Kenya police fire teargas to clear market amid virus shutdown - Today, 3 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Prices of hand sanitisers, face mask, chloroquine soar in Onitsha Drug Market - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
6 If coronavirus happened during elections, politicians would have been knocking at doors with indomie, rice, sanitizers, Shehu Sani alleges - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Enugu Rangers Confirm Death Of Its Player Ifeanyi Onwubiko - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Actress, Eniola Badmus reacts after being called out for not self-isolating after returning from UK - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
9 First Coronavirus Death Recorded In Nigeria - Tori News, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Nigerian lawmakers rejecting airport screening, Buhari’s chief of staff says - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info