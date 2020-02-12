Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Talking About Greatness, I See Olamide Everywhere” – Fan Celebrates Baddo As He Drops Banging New EP
My Celebrity & I  - Olamide has dropped an EP titled “999” and his fans have been singing his praises on social media which is...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Nigerian music star, Olamide has released the anticipated surprise EP "999." The singer had taken to his Instagram page to announce that he will release the 9 track EP and the news was well-received as nobody was expecting a new body of work from the ...
Too Xclusive:
Nigerian indigenous rapper and multi-talented artiste, Olamide dishes out his 9th studio album titled “999” EP. Off the 9 track...
Bella Naija:
Olamide has released his 10th album in 10 years! The new EP, titled “999,” contains 9 tracks, and features both regular collaborators like Phyno, and new artists like Jayboi. The EP was released 9 PM on Monday. Listen and enjoy:
Vivian Gist:
YBNL Nation Boss, Olamide teams up with fast rising singer, Ezekiel on the new song titled “No Time”. With production assistance from Olamide and Eskeez, The new record, “No Time” is taken from his new project, ‘999‘ EP. Olamide’s new project “999” EP ...
360Nobs.com:
YBNL Music front-man “Olamide” returns hot this year as he dishes out his first project of the year and he titled this “999” The EP. “999” the EP, houses 9 wonderful tracks which includes collaborations with Penthauze Music warlords, Phyno, Cheque and ...
The News Guru:
Revered Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide has released his much anticipated nine-track extended play titled ‘999’ TheNewsGuru recalls that Twitter was abuzz minutes after the 30-year-old record label boss released the track-list to the project.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Hip hop street sensation and rapper, Zlatan Ibile has attacked those who he termed as hypocrites, following the release of rapper, Olamide’s new EP, 999.
Lekkies Media:
YBNL Entertainment ring leader,Olamidehas released a surprise extended play which he titled “999.” The new EP serves as his first official project for 2020, it comes after the release of his previous single dubbed “Choko Milo.” “999” the EP, houses ...
Naija News:
Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, well-known as Olamide Baddo, who has just released an EP he titled ‘Olamide 999’, has received praises from ‘Zanku’ crooner, Zlatan Ibile. The indigenous rapper stated that he prefers to believe in Baddo than believing ...
Talk Glitz:
No Time Song by Olamide  Album: 999  Released: 11 February 2020  YBNL General, Olamide switches back to his original rap lane on this song titled “No Time” from his latest “999” EP. Massaging the cypher sound with Yoruba flows and some hard cores, ...
Jaguda.com:
Finally, Olamide unleashes the ‘999’ EP just as he promised. The extended play makes it Olamide’s 10th studio album in 10 years.
See Naija:
Nigerian indigenous rap legend, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide Badoo, has announced a date for the release of his new project, Extended Play titled ‘999’.
Fab Magazine:
Olamide has released his 10th album in 10 years! The new EP, titled “999,” contains 9 tracks, and features both regular collaborators like Phyno, and new artists like Jayboi. The EP was released 9 PM on Monday. Listen and enjoy:
Gbextra Online Portal:
Rave of the moment and Sensational singer, Zlatan has slammed those saying he and Naira Marley chased Olamide of the music scene. Naira Marley and [...]
Slayminded:
Olamide – No Time Overview of Olamide – No Time YBNL Nation head honcho, Olamide has blessed us with this masterpiece titled “No Time.” The record is housed under his new body of work tagged “999.” “No Time” is the 1st track on the project and to our ...
Legit 9ja:
YBNL boss, Olamide has revealed his son will start earning royalties as a kid after he featured him on his ‘999’ EP. Olamide promised to dish out his 9th studio album titled ‘999’.
Naija Ray:
Read Olamide – No Time GET AUDIOMP3 HERE Ahh Rolly on my wrist (Ye) But I got no time (Ye) Think about wole (Ye) Omo [Read More]
GL Trends:
Olamide Rich + Famous Mp3 Olamide Rich + Famous Mp3 – Olamide Adedeji, known professionally as Olamide, is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter. He records mostly in Yoruba, his native tongue.
Fuze:
Nigerian music star, Olamide has released the anticipated surprise EP "999."
Yawnaija:
YBNL Nation general, Olamide has finally released his tenth studio project titled, “999” EP. The singer had taken to his Instagram page to announce that he will release the 9 track EP and the news was well-received as nobody was expecting a new body of ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Olamide has dropped his 10th album in 10 years.The new EP, titled “999,” contains 9 tracks, and features both regular collaborators like Phyno, and new artistes like Jayboi.Read more »
Gidi Feed:
Veteran Nigerian rapper Olamide is set to drop his ep which her titles “999” this has come on the note the the rapper featured nine different artistes on his Extended Play (EP) and the number of songs contained in the is nine in number.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Olamide – 999: Respected Nigerian rapper, Olamide is here again with another project an extended playlist EP titled ‘999’ released on February 10, 2020. The album features only upcoming artists but Phyno and his son Milly. Pheelz, Cracker Mallo and ...


