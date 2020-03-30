

News at a Glance



Tania Omotayo shares new photos of her daughter to celebrate her 1st birthday Linda Ikeji Blog - Tania Omotayo's daughter, Sarai turns 1 today and she celebrated her by releasing new photos. In a caption accompanying the photos, Tania spoke of how much her daughter means to her, adding that she's her "miracle" that makes her life "complete".



News Credibility Score: 95%



