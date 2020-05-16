

News at a Glance



Taraba discharges all COVID-19 patients after testing negative Ladun Liadi Blog - All COVID-19 patients in Taraba State have been discharged after testing negative, SaharaReporters gathered.The state governor, Darius Ishaku, disclosed this in Jalingo, the state capital, on Friday while inspecting a 100 bed isolation center.He said, " ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



