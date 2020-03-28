

News at a Glance



Task Force official uses the Bible to speak sense to a church flouting Covid19 rules in Abuja (Video) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog According to a video shared on Twitter, the Chairman of the Ministry of Traffic Task Force, Mr Ikharo Attah led a Task Force team to a church in Abuja on Saturday and they ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



