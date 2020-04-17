

News at a Glance



Task force co-chair, three members test positive for coronavirus in Kano Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Task force co-chair, three members test positive for coronavirus in Kano The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, on Friday, announced that the state COVID-19 Task force co-chair, Professor Abdulrazak Garba ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



