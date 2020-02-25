

News at a Glance



Tax tribunal orders firm to pay N1.7billion to FIRS Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Tax tribunal orders firm to pay N1.7billion to FIRS The Tax Appeal Tribunal, Lagos Zone has ruled as lawful, an assessment in additional tax liability of N1.738,481,875.33 issued to Prime Plastichem Nigeria Limited (PPNL) by the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



