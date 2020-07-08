Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tears As Kwara Chief Of Staff Who Died Of Coroanvirus Is Buried In Ilorin (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - Following his sad death yesterday, Kwara Chief Of Staff Logun has been buried according to Islamic rite.

Kwara Chief of Staff buried in Ilorin Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Kwara Chief of Staff buried in Ilorin Remains of the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Aminu Adisa Logun, has been buried, on Wednesday morning in Ilorin, the state capital.
Kwara Chief of Staff Buried In Ilorin Residence iWitness:
The remains of the late Chief of Staff (CoS) to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara, Aminu Logun, were interred on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital.


