Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Tears as Nigerian footballer, Chieme Martins slumps and dies during league match in Nassarawa (Photos & Video)
Naija Ray
- Chieme Martins, a Nigerian footballer, on Sunday afternoon, March 8th slumped and died during one of the Nigeria Professional League games.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The League Management Company (LMC) has confirmed the report of the death of Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC, who slumped during the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 23 against Katsina United in Lafia. The player ...
Sahara Reporters:
Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC, has died after slumping on the field. The incident took place during a match between his team and Katsina United in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Sunday. Martins was rushed to a hospital after he was ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian footballer, Chieme Martins slumped and died on Sunday afternoon, March 8, during the Nigeria Professional Football League games.
The Guardian:
The Group B match between George EtomiFRA Williams will kick off the Week Three games of the on-on-going BOA Lawyers League at the Astroturf 1000, Ikoyi today.
Premium Times:
The footballer slumped after a collision with Katsina United player Sunday afternoon.
Naija Loaded:
This is indeed a Black Sunday for Nigerian football team, Nassarawa United after one of their players died this evening. It was reported that Chieme Martins died after colliding with...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The Nigeria Professional Football League was hit with sad news on Sunday, March 8 as a Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins, slumped and died.
Ripples:
The League Management Company (LMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has confirmed the death of Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC. Martins slumped during the NPFL Matchday 23 against Katsina United in Lafia on Sunday.
TVC News:
Nasarawa United’s Chieme Martins passed away after collapsing on the field during Sunday’s Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) clash against Katsina United. The player went down after a collision with an opposing player while the clash was still goal- ...
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
A member of Nasarawa United Football Club (NUFC), Martins Chineme, on Sunday evening slumped and died on football pitch at the Lafia Township Staduim in Nasarawa state.
The Herald:
A Nigerian footballer, Chieme Martins, has died after collapsing during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.
The Info Stride:
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together in midfield is part of his plans at the club. Ole revealed that every manager wants his best players playing together at every moment in time.
NNN:
Mr Chineme Martins, Nasarawa United Football club defensive player on Sunday, slumped and died during the 20192020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 23 encounter with Katsina United at the Lafia township stadium.
Olisa TV:
Tragedy struck one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games on Sunday as a Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins, slumped…Read More
PM News:
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the death of Nasarawa United’s Chineme Martins, during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Sunday.
The Eagle Online:
The defender had suddenly slumped at the extra time of the first half of the encounter while the ball was at the opponent’s half
The News Guru:
Reports by many online news platforms and papers that Liverpool star Naby Keita’s cousin died in a bus crash have been disputed by his management team.
The News:
Tragedy hits Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, on Sunday afternoon as Martins Chineme, a defender with Nasarawa United slumped and died during an NPFL
City People Magazine:
There was a tragedy in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games on Sunday as a Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins, slumped and died.
Reporters Wall:
Nigerian footballer, Chieme Martins slumped and died on Sunday afternoon, March 8, during the Nigeria More
The Breaking Times:
Sunday’s Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) ended in a tragic mood, following the death of Chieme Martins, an ex-Nasarawa United player, after a collision. He was confirmed dead after the match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United. A ...
Scan News Nigeria:
Nasarawa United player, Chineme Martins, has been confirmed dead. ￼ According to the club’s media officer, The player slumped during their NPFL game against Katsina United. Martins was taken to the hospital for treatment immediately but he could not ...
CKN Nigeria:
A Nassarawa United FC defender Chineme Martins has been reported dead after he slumped during a game today in Lafia between his team and Katsina UnitedThe League Management Company (LMC) confirmed the incident which occurred during a Matchday 23 in ...
The Paradigm:
The League Management Company (LMC) has confirmed the death of Chineme Martins, a defender with Nasarawa United FC, who slumped during the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 23 against Katsina United in Lafia. The player was attended ...
