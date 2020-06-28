Post News
News at a Glance
Tears as former Governor Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan (photos)
Nesco Media
- The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
42 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Luci Post:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27. The immediate past Governor who died on Thursday, June 25 in Lagos from...
City Voice:
The earthly remains of former governor of Oyo State, the late Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi has been laid to rest. He died last week of complications from COVID-19. The janazah prayer and burial took place at the Oluyole Estate residence of the deceased.
Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan The remains of former Oyo Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been laid to rest. He was buried at his Oluyole [...]
More Picks
1
Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly -
The Eagle Online,
42 mins ago
2
Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial -
Omo Oodua,
57 mins ago
3
Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned -
Premium Times,
57 mins ago
4
Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment -
Ogene African,
1 hour ago
5
Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs -
Ogene African,
1 hour ago
6
DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges -
Energy Mix Report,
2 hours ago
8
Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
9
Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis -
1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
10
Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt -
I Don Sabi,
2 hours ago
