

News at a Glance



Tears as man commits suicide by hanging himself with a towel in Edo (video) Nesco Media - A butcher in Ekpoma, Edo State have committed suicide by hanging himself in his home. It was gathered that, the deceased identified as Peter Uche, a middle-aged man allegedly hung himself with a towel in his room in the early hours of today May 8, 2020.



News Credibility Score: 21%



