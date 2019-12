News at a Glance



Technical Education, Best Antidote for Joblessness, Insecurity, Says Rector This Day - By Victor Ogunje The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibar Oladebeye, has stressed the need for the country to encourage technical education through proper funding of polytechnics as well as other Science and Technology schools to train ...



News Credibility Score: 95%