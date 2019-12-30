Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Teenage boy buried alive in uncompleted building in Kano
Vanguard News  - By Bashir Bello A teenage boy (identity undisclosed) has been buried alive in an uncompleted building at Wase Village, Minjibir Local government area of Kano State. Two persons, one Aminu Suleiman ‘m’ 29 years old and Abdulrashid Ishaq ‘m’ 32 years old ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Twitter Suspends Man’s Account After He Threatened To Rape A Lady For Wearing Black Bra (Photos) - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
2 Pastor Tunde Bakare meets Buhari in Aso Rock - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
3 Libya’s NOC may evacuate Zawiya refinery over fighting - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
4 Egypt lowers gas grid usage fees by 24% – gas regulator - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
5 Obasanjo, Nwodo Extol  Governor Ihedioha’s Leadership Qualities. - Scan News Nigeria, 3 hours ago
6 The Moment Future Brought Rema Out On Stage (Video) - GQ Buzz, 3 hours ago
7 Politicians seeking executive offices bane of elections ― INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 Corruption: Nigeria secured highest convictions globally in 2019 – Lai Mohammed - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 Burna Boy ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ makes Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2019 - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
10 Comedian, Craze Clown gets engaged (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info