News at a Glance



Teenager Steals ₦340,000 After Hiding In Bank’s Toilet Overnight Naija Choice - Adekunle Ayomikun Steals ₦340,000 After Hiding In Bank’s Toilet Overnight A 16-year-old boy, Adekunle Ayomikun, who allegedly hid in the toilet of a bank overnight and stole N340,000 was yesterday,...



News Credibility Score: 21%