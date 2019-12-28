

News at a Glance



Teenager kills 'paedophile priest who abused him' by ramming a crucifix down his throat Linda Ikeji Blog - A teenager has been arrested for brutally killing a suspected paedophile priest. 19-year -old Alexandre V., who is alleged to have been abused by the priest, rammed a crucifix down the throat of 91-year-old Catholic priest Roger Matassoli before ...



