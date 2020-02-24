

Teenager steals N340,000 after hiding in bank’s toilet overnight Vanguard News - A 16-year-old boy, Adekunle Ayomikun, who allegedly hid in the toilet of a bank overnight and stole N340,000 was yesterday, remanded at Special Correctional Centre for boys in Oregun, by a Lagos magistrate’s court sitting in Igbosere.



