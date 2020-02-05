

Telcos hike tariffs for calls, data as FG begins 7.5% VAT Vanguard News - By Juliet Umeh Telecoms subscribers have started paying more for calls and data services as the federal government, commenced the implementation of the 7.5 per cent VAT February 01, 2020. The new VAT was increased from five per cent.



