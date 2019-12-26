

News at a Glance



Tell us when to celebrate Christmas, cleric tells Olukoya Scan News Nigeria - Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa, has asked the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM) Dr Daniel Olukoya to tell Christians the exact date to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.



News Credibility Score: 41%



