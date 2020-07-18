Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Temi Otedola’s Bodycon Print Dress is All You Need for Saturday Inspiration
News photo Glamsquad Magazine  - Temi Otedola is Glam and beautiful in this simple bodycon print dress….oh my word! London-based Nigerian fashion brand, KAI Collective has become fashion influencers go-to for unique looks and one of their latest addition, the Gaia dress is rapidly on ...

12 hours ago
Kim Oprah Is The Definition Of Baby Girl In Polka Dots Dress KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija reality star Kim Oprah is truly a baby girl as she rocks a brown polka dots dress, revealing some skin and glow. The thigh high slit dress fits her slender body perfectly and is cut open just a little below her cleavage.Kim shared the pictures ...
Fans Drool Over Mr. Eazi And Temi Otedola Relationship As They Switch New Profile Pictures On Twitter (Photos) Naija on Point:
READ ALSO: Regina Daniels Brother, Samuel Daniels Goes Haywire, Blasts An IG User Who Asked Him This Question About His Sister (Photo) The love and bond between the two is the type your parent has been wishing for you since you were a child.


