Temitayo Oluwatuyi appointed new Ondo SSG
News photo Gistvile  - Following the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government,…

4 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu appoints new SSG after Abegunde’s resignation People's Daily:
By Musa Adamu Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Tukana’s appointment followed the resignation of Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde on ...


