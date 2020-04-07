Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ten Countries Evacuate Nationals From Nigeria Over COVID-19
The Cheer News  - BY MARY KUYE Within ten days, about 1,739 foreigners have been evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos due to the coronavirus.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 #Coronavirus: NASS leadership faults FG’s palliative scheme - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
2 NCDC confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases, total infections hit 254 - The Citizen, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Two Clergymen arraigned for holding service - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In Delta State - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
5 Police nab two armed robbers, kidnapper in Ogun, Adamawa - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Dino Melaye to Buhari: We don’t need Chinese doctors in Nigeria - PM News, 6 hours ago
7 COVID-19: FG’s $6.9bn borrowing plan delusory, says Atiku - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Nigeria's mega churches adjust to empty auditoriums - BBC Africa, 7 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Salihu Umar Recovers, Tests Negative - Gist Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Ten Countries Evacuate Nationals From Nigeria Over COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info