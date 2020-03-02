Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Tension, anxiety in Imo as Supreme Court rules on judgement review application
Today
- The Supreme Court will today, Monday, likely deliver judgment in the application for judgment review filed by the sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—The Supreme Court, on Monday, adjourned hearing of the application seeking to restore Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Governor of Imo State, till Tuesday. A seven-man panel of Justices of the apex ...
Daily Times:
The Supreme Court adjourned until March 17, hearing in an application by all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), seeking to review its judgment that sacked them in Zamfara in the 2019 general elections.
NNN:
NNN: The Supreme Court adjourned until March 17, hearing in an application by all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), seeking to review its judgment that sacked them in Zamfara in the 2019 general elections.
Nigerian Eye:
The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo Governor and order a fresh governorship election in the State.Kanu, in a broadcast via Radio Biafra on Sunday, ...
The News Guru:
The Supreme Court will today (Monday) hear and make a pronouncement on the application by former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha urging it to set aside it’s January 14, 2020 judgment that ousted him from office in favour of the incumbent governor ...
Authentic Nigeria:
Sacked Governor of Imo State and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through their lawyer have again asked the Supreme Court for an adjournment to a later date for the hearing of their application for a review of the court’ judgment sacking ...
Leaders NG:
The Supreme Court will today (Monday ) hear the applications seeking the review of its judgments which upset the outcome of the last governorship election in Imo State as well as the results of the [...]
Kemi Filani Blog:
The hearing of the application seeking to restore Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Governor of Imo State, has on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 been adjourned by the Supreme Court It was gathered moments ago that a seven-man panel ...
